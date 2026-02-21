Final voter list published in Jodhpur: Maximum deletions in Ashok Gehlot's constituency Sardarpura

Jaipur, Feb 21 (IANS) The final electoral roll of Rajasthan was published on Saturday following the successful completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 across 199 Assembly constituencies in the state. In Jodhpur, District Collector and Magistrate Gaurav Agarwal released the updated electoral data on Saturday. Constituency-wise data show that the highest number of voter names were deleted in Sardarpura Assembly constituency, represented by Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. A total of 51,071 voters were removed from this constituency.

Read More

According to the revised list, Jodhpur district now has 20,97,971 voters. During the SIR process, 20,03,381 names were removed from the draft rolls.

Maximum deletions have been reported in Ashok Gehlot's Sardarpura and least in BJP leader Bhairaram Chaudhary's Osian constituency.

Other constituencies with major deletions in Jodhpur include Sursagar: 43,554 names, Jodhpur City: 39,459, Luni: 29,866, Bilara: 11,873, Bhopalgarh: 11,778 and Shergarh: 8,328 names.

The Osian Assembly constituency, recorded the lowest deletions, with 7,512 names removed.

After the SIR process, voter numbers in key constituencies stand as follows: Shergarh: 2,78,704 (earlier 2,87,032), Osian: 2,68,474 (earlier 2,75,986), Bhopalgarh: 3,01,728 (earlier 3,13,506), Sardarpura: 2,18,503 (earlier 2,69,574), Jodhpur City: 1,64,863 (earlier 2,04,322), Sursagar: 2,58,913 (earlier 3,02,467), Luni: 3,21,592 (earlier 3,51,458) and Bilara: 2,85,194 (earlier 2,97,007).

Luni Assembly constituency has the highest number of voters with male voters being at 1,69,197 while female numbers are at 1,52,394.

Jodhpur City Assembly constituency has the lowest number of voters with males numbering at 83,664 and female at 81,193.

District Collector Gaurav Agarwal said that citizens who have objections to the final voter list can file an appeal with the District Collector’s office within 15 days. If dissatisfied with the decision, a second appeal can be filed with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Rajasthan within 30 days.

With 5.15 crore voters now on record, the final voter list of Rajasthan that was published on Saturday put the total number of registered voters at 5,15,19,929, including 2,69,57,881 men, 2,45,61,486 women and 562 third-gender voters.

Compared to the draft publication, the final roll shows a net increase of 10,48,605 voters, reflecting a growth of 2.08 per cent, with Jaipur, Phalodi, Bharatpur, Sirohi and Bundi recording the highest rise in voter numbers.

--IANS

arc/rad