Films on RSS, Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai screened on last day of IFFD​

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) On the closing day of the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD), special screenings of the films “Shatak: Sangh ke 100 Varsh” and a short film on Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai were held at Bharat Mandapam, an official said on Tuesday.​

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The films received an overwhelming response from the audience. A large number of Delhi residents, film enthusiasts, and members of the film fraternity attended the screenings, it said.​

Delhi Minister for Art, Culture, and Languages and Tourism Kapil Mishra appreciated the filmmakers and stated that such films help the younger generation understand national icons and their significant contributions.​

Through the film “Shatak,” the foundational vision of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), as well as the leadership and contributions of revered figures such as Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Guruji Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar, and Balasaheb Deoras, have been effectively portrayed.​

The film highlights the role of volunteers in national movements and their dedicated service during challenging times, a role that continues to inspire citizens. Their sacrifices in ensuring Jammu and Kashmir remains an integral part of India and in the liberation of Goa reflect a spirit of complete commitment.​

He stated that the 100-year journey of the RSS, including its service initiatives and social contributions, has been presented to the wider society through this film.​

Mishra stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ideals of national unity, national security, and cultural nationalism espoused by the RSS and Jan Sangh have been strengthened and realised.​

Development without discrimination, prioritising the welfare of the poor, making Antyodaya the foundation of governance, abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, and a firm response to threats against the nation are among the key achievements, he said.​

Appreciating the short film on Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai, Mishra stated that she played an extraordinary role in preserving India’s religious and cultural heritage.​

Her unparalleled contribution to the construction, reconstruction, and conservation of temples across the country remains significant. She also worked extensively to eliminate social evils and empower women.​

He added that after years of waiting, the grandeur and divinity of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi, Mahakal in Ujjain, Somnath in Gujarat, Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura have been restored during the tenure of PM Modi.​

Under his leadership, the vibrancy of festivals such as Kanwar Yatra, Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath has also increased in Delhi, said Mishra.​

The Tourism Minister stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi is steadily emerging as a creative capital and entertainment hub.​

Participants at IFFD remarked that such platforms not only promote Indian cinema but also serve as a bridge to connect talent at the international level.​

--IANS

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