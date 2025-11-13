Female law student found hanging in lawyer's chamber in Bengal’s Kakdwip, police launch manhunt

Kolkata, Nov 13 (IANS) The body of a first-year female law student was recovered from a lawyer's chamber in the Kakdwip area of South 24 Parganas district, the police said on Thursday.

The police registered a case of unnatural death and launched a search to nab the lawyer after her relatives lodged a complaint against him.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in the Pratapaditya Gram Panchayat area under the Kakdwip Police Station's jurisdiction. The deceased, a resident of the Gandhinagar area, was reportedly visiting the local lawyer's chamber daily for practice related to her studies, according to family members.

The family of the deceased student said that she had left home on Wednesday morning as usual. In the evening, they were informed that her body was found hanging in the lawyer’s chamber. The family members immediately informed the police, who recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

Police sources said that a bag containing a love letter was recovered from the scene. Her relatives alleged that the letter indicated a close relationship between the deceased and the lawyer, and that she might have taken the extreme step due to tension in the relationship.

Subsequently, the law student’s family members lodged a written complaint against the lawyer at Kakdwip Police Station.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

“A case has been initiated against the accused lawyer. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the cause of death will be determined after receiving the report. The accused lawyer has been absconding since the incident, and a search has been launched,” said a senior officer of Sundarban Police District.

Residents and neighbours in Kakdwip were left in shock after hearing about the student’s tragic death.

The police are investigating whether it is a suicide or foul play. The accused lawyer has not yet been arrested, and search operations are underway at multiple locations to arrest him.

