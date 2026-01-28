Fearless leader lost: Ex-Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) The sudden demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash on Wednesday morning has dealt a major blow to the state's politics. Expressing his sorrow, former Chief Minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane stated, “With Ajit Dada’s passing, Maharashtra has lost a fearless and efficient leader. Despite many struggles in his political journey, he remained a firm decision-maker who always maintained a connect with the pain of the common man.”

Rane further commented on Ajit Pawar's working style, saying, “Dada believed more in action than words. He never turned his back on responsibility and was always ready to solve people's problems. His departure has created a painful void in the state's public life. In this hour of grief, I share the sorrow of his family, and may God give them the strength to bear this loss.”

Former Maharashtra minister Pravin Bhosale said, “Maharashtra’s 'Man of Development' passed away. The state has lost a capable leader, and this is a personal loss for me.”

Bhosale added, “Ajit Pawar was not just a political colleague but a family friend. He served as a strong link between Sharad Pawar and me. He always encouraged my political life. Today, I have lost a close friend, and it deeply saddens me.”

Bhosale also highlighted Ajit Pawar's contribution to the development of the Sindhudurg district. “Ajit Pawar had the full potential to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, but unfortunately, time took him away. The void created by his death can never be filled. May the soul of such a capable leader rest in peace,” he prayed.

The death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has created a massive vacuum in Maharashtra politics, expressed former Minister and MLA Deepak Kesarkar. He noted that Ajit Dada was an outspoken and excellent administrator and though he could be blunt in his speech, he was extremely kind-hearted and always ready to serve the public.

Recalling old memories, Kesarkar said, “We shared very close relations when I was in the NCP. I was part of the delegation that met Sharad Pawar to propose Dada's name as the Chief Minister. He wished for me to stay in the party, and I can never forget his affection.”

Kesarkar also praised Pawar’s strict discipline regarding the state's economy. “When he was the Finance Minister, he entrusted me with the responsibility of presenting the budget in the Legislative Council. He never hesitated to take tough decisions. He even appreciated my work while I was representing the party's stance from Assam.”

Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde said, “Dada, you shouldn't have gone like this!! You have left us with a heavy heart... You will always be remembered. We travelled together, had discussions, and chatted a lot. Your political and academic sense was tremendous. Through your speeches and wit, you made people laugh even while speaking bluntly. But today, your passing has made the workers cry; there will never be another leader as experienced as you. Maharashtra has lost a dynamic leader.”

Munde added that Ajit Pawar had created a unique aura in state politics through his work and conduct. He was known to everyone as a man of his word. “It is hard to believe that this people's leader, who thrived among the masses and worked tirelessly for them, is no longer with us. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was known as a skilled administrator, someone who kept his word and had immense loyalty toward his work. The news of his untimely death is heartbreaking. With his passing, a cultured personality has been lost. Maharashtra can never forget Dada, who left a distinct mark with his studious nature and rapid pace of work. May God give the Pawar family the strength to endure this sorrow,” she expressed.

