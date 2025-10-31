Father, son found murdered in Bihar’s Bhojpur; political angle suspected

Patna, Oct 31 (IANS) A sense of shock and fear gripped Belghat village under Mufassil police station in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Friday after two persons — a father and his son — were found lying murdered on the roadside.

The deceased have been identified as Pramod Kushwaha and his son Priyanshu Kushwaha, residents of Belghat.

According to local sources, the duo had gone out for some work on Thursday afternoon but did not return home until late in the evening.

Their family launched a search, and at around 4 a.m. on Friday, both were discovered unconscious along the road.

Police, upon being informed, reached the spot and seized a motorcycle and three empty cartridges found near the scene.

Pramod Kushwaha is known locally as the owner of the Maurya Sweets shop in Piyania Bazaar and is also an active worker of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

The incident occurred at a time when the election campaign was underway in Bihar.

Due to his political affiliation, police are probing the case from both personal and political angles.

Mufassil Police Station SHO Deepak Kumar reached the site with a large police force.

A forensic team was called in to collect evidence, and several suspects are currently being questioned.

The local police recovered the dead bodies from the crime scene and sent them for the post-mortem in Sadar Hospital, Ara.

The incident has triggered panic in the area, with residents expressing fear over the brazenness of the attack.

Bhojpur Police suspect that the act could be a well-planned conspiracy and executed with precision, raising suspicions of an old enmity or an organised gang’s involvement.

An FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the BNS Act against unidentified persons, and a detailed investigation is underway.

This disturbing incident once again highlights the lingering atmosphere of fear and lawlessness in parts of Bihar, where politics and crime often intersect.

--IANS

ajk/uk