Fast track court can expedite trial, but accused might get bail: Assam CM on Zubeen Garg death probe

Guwahati, Feb 24 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday reacted to the decision to move the case involving popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg to a fast-track court, stating that while the government can expedite the trial process, it has no control over judicial outcomes such as the granting of bail.

Read More

Addressing reporters here, Sarma said the government is committed to ensuring speedy justice but cautioned against attributing responsibility to the executive for decisions taken by the judiciary. “We can take the case to a fast-track court, but if bail is granted later, I should not be blamed for it,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma reiterated that the state government does not interfere in judicial proceedings and respects the independence of the courts. He said fast-track courts are meant to ensure quicker disposal of cases, but legal processes must follow due procedure and evidence-based adjudication.

Referring to criticism and public debate surrounding the case, CM Sarma said that public sentiment alone cannot dictate legal outcomes. “People who genuinely want justice have my full respect. But those who try to do politics over such sensitive issues should not expect me to act under pressure,” he added.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government’s firm stance on law and order kept festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharth Sarma, and two bandmates—Shekhar Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta in jail for the last five months.

“We have kept the accused in jail for five months,” Sarma said, asserting that the government does not show leniency in serious cases.

CM Sarma also said that he would consult with the family members of Garg before making a decision regarding the fast-track court in the case.

Notably, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sarma, Shekhar Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta were slapped with murder charges by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sudden demise of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg during a sea outing in Singapore on September 19 last year.

The remarks come amid heightened public discussion after the Zubeen Garg-related case was moved to a fast-track court, with sections of society demanding swift justice.

The singer, a prominent cultural figure in Assam, commands a massive public following, and developments related to the case have drawn widespread attention.

CM Sarma also appealed for restraint and trust in the legal system, stating that justice should be allowed to take its course without politicisation. He said the government’s role is to facilitate a fair and timely process, not to influence verdicts.

--IANS

tdr/uk