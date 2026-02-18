Farmers will be hit if animal feed comes from US: Haryana Congress lawmaker Hooda

Chandigarh, Feb 18 (IANS) Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday termed the trade deal with the US as anti-farmer, saying “if animal feed comes from America, our farmers will be ruined”.

Speaking to reporters after attending a social event in Fatehabad, Leader of the Opposition Hooda said the US has imposed an 18 per cent tariff on India, while it has imposed zero tariff on Bangladesh. “This deal will have a huge impact on cotton farmers.”

He said farmers “are constantly being treated unfairly under this government. The weight of a fertiliser bag has been reduced from 50 to 40 kg, while the rates remain the same. The claim of providing MSP for 24 crops is also false; Haryana does not grow that many crops,” he said.

The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna generated profits of over Rs 2,000 crore, but claims “are not received, and people are abandoning insurance. Not even 10 per cent of the compensation has been paid yet”.

Regarding the pension cuts to senior citizens, Hooda said the government “is now claiming to restore 70,000 pensions, whereas previously the government claimed it hadn't cut anyone's pension. If they hadn’t, why are they being restored? Along with pensions, ration cards issued before the elections are now being cancelled, which in itself constitutes vote theft. Nearly 1.4 million ration cards have been cancelled in Haryana after the elections, with 54,000 ration cards cancelled in Ambala alone.

He said the BJP government “is venting out its anger on Congress MLAs to hide its failures”. Referring to the case of the MLA of Guhla Cheeka, Hooda said the government has no control over law and order.

The Congress leader stated that law and order in the state has completely collapsed, drug abuse is on the rise, and everyone feels insecure. He said he would introduce a special resolution on law and order in the upcoming Assembly session, raising the issue vociferously and demanding answers from the government.

Hooda clarified that cases of organised crime are continuously emerging in the state. “More than 50-60 gangs are active in the state, which commit crimes and then claim the rewards. It is imperative to eradicate these gangs.”

The two-time Chief Minister said the heinous murder in Rohtak, which occurred near the Inspector General’s office, demonstrated the government's failure.

“Today, extortion is being demanded from businessmen and doctors in the state. Industries are fleeing, and investment is declining. Improving law and order and instilling public confidence are essential for progress. However, under the BJP rule, there is an atmosphere of fear among the people because the government is weak,” Hooda added.

