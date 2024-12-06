Farmers Protests Congress slams Modi government over Unfulfilled Promises

New Delhi: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari criticized the central government for failing to address key issues raised by farmers during the prolonged protests at the Delhi borders.

Speaking about the ongoing unrest among farmers, Tiwari highlighted the government's failure to provide a constitutional guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), labeling it a "breach of promise."

"An agreement was reached between the agriculture minister and the farmers after 700 farmers sacrificed their lives on the Delhi border," Tiwari said.

He added, "The minimum support price has not been given a constitutional guarantee. The demands of farmers from Uttar Pradesh who want to come to Delhi are valid...The government should fulfil all the demands of farmers"

Adding to the critique, Congress leader Sukhdeo Bhagat accused the Modi government of prioritizing corporate interests over farmers' welfare. "The Modi government is not serious about farmers' issues. They are only serious about the Adani issue," he stated.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda urged the government to engage directly with farmer leaders.

"Earlier when farmers protest had happened, the government had promised MSP to the farmers. Since this promise was not fulfilled, farmers have been protesting at Shambhu border. Today again, the farmers have decided to march to Delhi which is a sign of the government going back on its promise. We demand that the government should talk to the farmers immediately," he said.

The renewed call for a 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers comes as farmer unions maintain that several demands, including the MSP guarantee, are yet to be addressed.

Sukhwinder Kaur, a protestor said that there are 12 demands and the main demand is the MSP and that they are ready for talks with the government.

She said, "We have 12 demands and our main demand is that of the MSP. The Punjab government said they would do it but even after waiting for one month, they didn't and we protested against it. We are ready to talk to them but they have not asked us anything. We are not begging; we are just asking something for what we do. Where are we at fault?"

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that a group of farmers will march to Delhi today at 1 pm from the Shambhu border protest site 1. This march is part of the ongoing farmers' protest, which has entered its 297th day.

As tensions mount, opposition leaders are rallying around the farmers, urging the government to engage in meaningful dialogue. The situation is being closely watched, with political and public pressure on the government to resolve the crisis effectively. (ANI)