Farmers of Bihar and UP express happiness on receiving 20th installment of PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, laud PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Farmers across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh expressed overwhelming gratitude and joy upon receiving the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Saturday.

A major event was held at the Bihar Agricultural University (BAU) in Sabour, Bhagalpur, where farmers, agricultural scientists, and public representatives gathered to mark the occasion.

Janata Dal (United) MP from Bhagalpur, Ajay Kumar Mandal, extended heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for their leadership and farmer-centric vision.

“Whenever farmers receive this instalment, it’s like a celebration for them, similar to Diwali and Dussehra. This timely financial assistance ensures no farmer is left behind,” he told IANS.

A farmer named Awadhesh from Bhagalpur shared his experience, saying, “As soon as PM Modi pressed the button, Rs 2,000 was credited to my account. It feels great and comes exactly when we need it the most.”

He emphasised how helpful the amount is in managing small yet essential farming needs. Dr. D.R. Singh, Vice-Chancellor of BAU, hailed the PM’s initiative as a “strong foundation for prosperity in rural India.” He said schemes like PM-KISAN are key to uplifting the socio-economic conditions of the farming community.

Meanwhile, similar enthusiasm was seen across various districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Saharanpur and Basti. In Saharanpur, farmers were visibly elated after receiving the Rs 2,000 instalment directly into their bank accounts.

Many beneficiaries shared how the amount enables them to afford fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides in time for the Kharif season. In the Basti district, farmers publicly thanked PM Modi, saying the scheme fulfils both agricultural and household needs.

“Since independence, no leader has supported us like Modi ji has,” said one beneficiary.

Farmers across the two states echoed a unified sentiment - that the PM-KISAN scheme is a lifeline for small and marginal farmers.

--IANS

sas/dan