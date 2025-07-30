Farmers across Punjab hit streets against land pooling scheme

Chandigarh, July 30 (IANS) Tens of thousands of farmers across Punjab on Wednesday hit the streets in a tractor rally against the state government's land pooling scheme.

The impact of the protest was more visible in Ludhiana district, where the government aims to acquire 45,861 acres, with demonstrators blocking key roads and raising slogans against the AAP government.

The protest, led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and supported by several other farmer unions, including the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and SKM (non-political), an occasion to showcase unity across all major farmers' outfits.

Saying the tractor march was successful, SKM leader Balbir Rajewal said its impact was visible in several places in Ludhiana district, comprising Kumkalan, Dakha and Jagraon.

Its impact was also witnessed in Bathinda, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Moga, Patiala, Jalandhar and Mohali towns, where farmers said their existence is under threat.

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha coordinator Sarwan Singh Pandher said the government should repeal this policy or prepare to face intensified protests.

Manjit Dhaner, president of the BKU (Dakaunda), said, "The tractor is not just a farming tool, but our symbol of resistance. We sow seeds with it and now we are using it to protect our rights."

In the next course of action against the land pooling policy, mahapanchyats will be held on August 7, 20 and 24 by the farmers' organisations.

The farmers also announced a motorcycle march on August 11.

However, State Finance Minister Harpal Cheema has clarified that the land pooling scheme is farmer-friendly and based on mutual consent.

"Not a single inch of land will be forcibly taken from any farmer. Whether to give land or not is entirely up to the farmers' will," Minister Cheema told the media here.

The state Finance Minister's clarification comes in the wake of farmers' objections against the scheme.

He criticised the Congress, the BJP and the Akali Dal, and said that during the previous governments in the past decade and a half, thousands of illegal colonies were developed in Punjab, where even basic facilities like roads, electricity, water, and sewerage were absent.

Lakhs of people faced difficulties regarding property registrations. Hundreds of people lost lakhs of rupees to builders' fraud, which led to the ruin of many families, he added.

