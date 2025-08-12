Farmer arrested for cultivating marijuana in Gujarat village

Ahmedabad, Aug 12 (IANS) The Special Operations Group (SOG) police conducted a raid in Kalasar village of Chotila taluka in Gujarat's Surendranagar district and arrested 42-year-old farmer Bhabhalu Nathabhai Khachar for illegal cultivation of marijuana.

Acting on a tip-off, the SOG team raided Khachar’s residence and seized 38 green marijuana plants weighing approximately 1.55 kg, with an estimated market value of Rs 15,500. During interrogation, Khachar admitted to growing the plants in his courtyard for sale.

A case has been registered against him at Chotila police station under the Narcotics Act, and further action is underway.

Notably, the SOG operated independently of the local police, raising questions about prior knowledge and coordination. Police records reveal Khachar has a history of nine previous offences, including violations under the Prohibition Act, GP Act, Motor Vehicle Act, and BNS.

Gujarat has witnessed a significant surge in narcotics seizures over the past five years, reflecting the state's role as a critical node in both domestic and international drug trafficking networks.

Between 2018 and 2022, authorities confiscated 93,691 kg of drugs, 2,229 litres of liquid narcotics, and 93,763 drug pills and injections, with a total value exceeding Rs 5,000 crore. The most recent data indicates a concerning trend: in 2024, Gujarat reported the seizure of 6,574 kg of ganja (marijuana), a notable decrease from 12,486 kg in 2023. This decline may reflect shifting trafficking patterns or enhanced enforcement measures.

Despite the reduction in marijuana seizures, the state continues to grapple with significant quantities of other narcotics, including heroin, hashish, and synthetic drugs. The state's extensive coastline and proximity to international borders facilitate the smuggling of narcotics, often through maritime routes and concealed shipments.

For instance, in September 2021, authorities seized nearly 3,000 kg of heroin at Mundra Port, originating from Iran and disguised as talc stones from Afghanistan.

In April 2025, a joint operation by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Indian Coast Guard resulted in the seizure of 300 kg of methamphetamine, valued at Rs 1,800 crore, dumped by smugglers off the Gujarat coast. Additionally, in July 2025, narcotics worth Rs 875 crore were destroyed in Kutch.

--IANS

janvi/dpb