Fan murder case: SC adjourns hearing on plea challenging bail to Darshan to July 24

Bengaluru, July 22 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the plea challenging the grant of bail to Kannada actor Darshan to Thursday (July 24). The hearing has gained significance after the Apex Court raised objections over the Karnataka High Court’s decision to grant bail to the actor.

A bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan adjourned the hearing after Darshan’s counsel, senior advocate Siddharth Dave, informed the court that senior counsel Kapil Sibal -- who was supposed to argue the matter -- was engaged in another trial where his presence was essential. Dave requested a day, stating that he received the case only on Monday night and would not be able to prepare and present arguments on such short notice.

Dave also clarified that he would not argue about the reasons behind Darshan's arrest but would focus on the merits of the case.

Earlier, the bench had expressed strong reservations about the manner in which the Karnataka High Court exercised its discretion in granting bail to the actor in connection with the fan murder case. The court had told senior counsel Kapil Sibal, "To be very honest, we are not convinced with the manner in which the High Court exercised its discretion. We will very honestly say this."

The Karnataka government has filed a plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to Darshan and other accused in the case. Senior counsels Siddharth Luthra and Anil C. Nishani are representing the state government and presenting their arguments.

Darshan, Pavithra, and 15 others were arrested on June 11, 2024, on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga.

Renukaswamy had allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra, angry over Darshan’s continued relationship with her despite being married.

Sources close to Darshan revealed that Pavithra competed with Darshan’s wife, Vijayalakshmi, over jewellery and luxury cars. She allegedly pressured Darshan to make public appearances with her after he had been seen with his wife. Pavithra and Vijayalakshmi also had public spats through social media, leading Darshan’s fanbase to split into factions.

Renukaswamy, who supported Vijayalakshmi, had criticised Pavithra -- a move that ultimately led to his brutal murder, according to police findings.

Darshan is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Devil'. Sources confirmed that he is in Thailand currently. Since his release from prison on October 30, 2024, after spending 131 days in custody, he has been participating in shoots.

In a major relief to Darshan earlier, the Karnataka High Court on February 28 allowed him to travel across the country. Previously, he had been restricted to Bengaluru and the jurisdiction of the sessions court.

