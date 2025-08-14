Fan murder case: Pavithra Gowda arrested from her residence, police tracking whereabouts of Darshan

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (IANS) Fan murder case prime accused Pavithra Gowda, partner of actor Darshan, was arrested from Bengaluru on Thursday following the Supreme Court’s cancellation of her bail.

She was taken into custody from her residence in RR Nagar.

Bengaluru police have formed seven teams to arrest all seven accused by the end of the day. The department has instructed officers to produce the accused before the court, either in person or via video conference, by the day’s end.

A team from RR Nagar police, led by the inspector and accompanied by women police officers, carried out the arrest. Police sources said Pavithra Gowda will undergo a medical examination before being produced before the trial court.

Meanwhile, police are tracking the whereabouts of actor Darshan, the second accused, even as his advocates have approached the investigating officer, requesting that the actor be allowed to surrender before the trial court.

According to police sources, Darshan crossed the Suvarnavathi toll in Chamarajanagar district at 6.11 a.m. on Thursday, heading towards Tamil Nadu to attend a horse fair. They also revealed that Darshan had gone to Mysuru on Wednesday night and later travelled to Madikeri.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Pavithra Gowda posted a message on Instagram stating: "The truth holds greater power than anything else in this world. No matter how long it takes, justice will always find its way and be served.” Sources said she broke down after hearing the verdict.

They added that the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict while she was performing special prayers at the Rajarajeshwari temple.

The police sources have confirmed that they have arrested the accused Pradosh, while efforts are also underway to trace other accused - Jagadish alias Jagga, Anukumar alias Anu, Nagaraju alias Naga, and Laxman.

Cancelling the bail of Darshan in connection with the fan murder case, the apex court ordered the authorities to take him into custody immediately. The court has similarly cancelled the bail of Pavithra Gowda and five other accused persons, who will also be taken into custody immediately following the verdict.

A bench comprising Justices R. Mahadevan and J.B. Pardiwala pronounced the verdict, stating that the High Court's decision in the case was flawed. The court further directed that the trial of witnesses be carried out swiftly, stressing that no one, regardless of their stature, is above the law.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested on June 11, 2024, on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga.

Pavithra Gowda had earlier urged the Supreme Court not to cancel her bail, stating that she is a single parent who needs to care for her daughter, a class 10 student, and also look after her aged parents.

Her submission had claimed she was a victim of sexual harassment by Renukaswamy. On the day of the crime, she had no communication with any of the accused. She argued that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges of kidnapping and murder against her.

She further emphasised that she has no criminal background and had no involvement in Renukaswamy’s murder.

