Fan murder case: Karnataka Police prepare to arrest actor Darshan, other accused

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (IANS) Following the cancellation of bail for actor Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and five other accused, the prosecution is preparing to take them into custody immediately.

Anil Nishani, senior counsel who made submissions on behalf of the prosecution, stated on Thursday, "We are waiting for the copy of the judgement. As soon as we receive it, the accused will be taken into custody."

Nishani further said, "We were confident that the accused’s bail would be cancelled. The Supreme Court objected to the liberal approach taken in granting bail and cancelled it. The Apex Court also stated that it would issue summons in cases of luxury treatment inside prisons. This is a message to the entire nation."

"There has been a notion in society that people with money and influence can walk out of prison within six months. The Supreme Court has sent a strong message that no one is above the law," he added.

When asked when the arrests would be made, Nishani reiterated, "As soon as the judgement copy is available, we will take them into custody."

Meanwhile, police authorities are monitoring the movements of all seven accused in the case. Officers have reached the residence of accused number one, Pavithra Gowda, in Bengaluru. Sources said the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict while she was performing special prayers at the Rajarajeshwari temple. Police personnel are currently stationed in front of her residence.

Pavithra Gowda had put up a message on Instagram on Thursday morning stating, "The truth holds greater power than anything else in this world. No matter how long it takes, justice will always find its way and served." Sources stated that Pavithra Gowda broke down after the verdict.

Police are also tracking the whereabouts of Darshan. Sources indicated that he had gone to Mysuru and from there travelled towards Tamil Nadu via Chamarajanagar district. Efforts are also underway to trace other accused persons, including Jagadish alias Jagga (Accused number 6), Anukumar alias Anu (A7), Pradosh (A14), Nagaraju alias Naga (A12), and Laxman (A13).

According to sources, once the Supreme Court judgement copy is obtained, the prosecution will submit it to the trial court, obtain arrest warrants for all the accused, and initiate arrest procedures. Police have said that if the accused wishes to surrender before the trial court, they will allow it.

Reacting to the development, A.S. Ponnanna, Legal Advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress MLA, welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision. "The verdict has come in line with the submissions made by the state government and investigating agencies. We had argued that Darshan and the other accused should remain in custody; otherwise, there is a possibility of pressure being exerted on the investigation, trial, and witnesses," he said.

"We will bow to the Supreme Court’s order and carry out its directions. We also submitted before the Apex Court that when powerful persons are out on bail, they can influence matters in one way or another. Witnesses can be influenced, and a free and fair investigation becomes impossible," Ponnanna added.

The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the bail of Kannada actor Darshan in connection with the fan murder case. The bench also ordered the authorities to take him into custody immediately. The court has similarly cancelled the bail of Darshan's partner, Pavithra Gowda and five other accused persons, who will also be taken into custody immediately following the verdict.

A bench comprising Justices R. Mahadevan and J.B. Pardiwala pronounced the verdict, stating that the High Court's decision in the case was flawed. The court further directed that the trial of witnesses be carried out swiftly, stressing that no one, regardless of their stature, is above the law.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested on June 11, 2024, on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga.

