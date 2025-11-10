Family of ISIS-linked terrorist from UP's Shamli seeks fair probe

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 10 (IANS) One of the three men arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for alleged links to the Islamic State (ISIS) has been identified as Azad, a resident of Jhinjhana town in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. His family has denied any knowledge of his association with any terror group and demanded a fair investigation into the case.

The Gujarat ATS had on Sunday arrested three individuals -- Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, Mohammad Suhel, and Azad -- who, according to officials, had been under surveillance for nearly a year. The trio was reportedly apprehended while attempting to supply weapons.

Azad's brother, Shahzad, who also spoke to the ATS after the arrest, said that Azad had gone to Budhana in Muzaffarnagar district three days ago.

"He had gone to Budhana, where his niece also lives. He had promised to bring her home. This afternoon, I received a call from the Gujarat ATS, stating that my brother had been arrested. When I asked them to contact him, they said they would speak in two to three hours. Since then, there has been no contact with Azad or the ATS team," Shahzad told IANS.

He further said that no criminal case had ever been registered against his brother.

"If my brother is a traitor, he should be punished; if he is innocent, he should be released," Shahzad added, urging authorities to conduct an impartial investigation.

Azad's mother, Farmida, also expressed disbelief over the allegations. She said her son worked as a labourer while studying Quranic recitation at a madrasa in Budhana.

"He left home on November 6 or 7, saying he would bring his niece, his elder brother's daughter, along with him. He never returned. He works as a tailor and a mechanic, while also studying. We don't understand how the Gujarat Police arrested him. He used to go to the Budhana Madrasa on Thursdays and return home on Saturdays," she told IANS.

Local social worker Maulana Irshad, who lives in the same area, described Azad as a hardworking youth.

"The boy was sincere and supported his family through hard labour. He studied at the Budhana Madrasa and even taught children there for some time. Due to inflation, his small business failed, so he planned to open a shop on a vacant plot near his house. How this incident happened and how he ended up there is for the investigation to determine," Irshad told IANS.

"If he has done something wrong, the government should take strict action. But if he is innocent, he should be given justice after a proper investigation," he added.

The Gujarat ATS has not yet disclosed specific details about Azad's role in the alleged ISIS-linked network. The investigation is ongoing.

