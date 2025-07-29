Fake residence certificates continue to emerge in Bihar

Patna, July 29 (IANS) In a shocking series of fraudulent cases related to residence certificates, Bihar has once again found itself at the centre of controversy.

After a bizarre incident in Masaurhi, Patna, where a certificate was issued in the name of “Dog Babu”, a new case has surfaced from Motihari involving fabricated names and even a celebrity image on Tuesday.

Officials in East Champaran’s Kotwa block were stunned after receiving an online application for a residential certificate on July 17, which featured the photo of Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, while listing the applicant's name as “Sonalika Tractor”, father's name as “Swaraj Tractor”, and mother’s name as “Car Devi.” The police station area mentioned was Chhoudadano.

Upon verification, the authorities confirmed the application to be entirely fake.

An FIR was registered at Kotwa police station, and the matter has now been handed over to the Cyber Crime Cell for deeper investigation.

“A meeting was held at the district headquarters in Motihari, and I have directed stringent action against the culprits,” said Saurav Jorwal, District Magistrate of East Champaran.

The fake application copy has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread discussions and criticism over lax verification procedures.

Earlier on Monday, a similarly outrageous case came to light in Masaurhi (Patna), where a residence certificate was issued in the name of a dog.

The application had been submitted using an Aadhaar card of a woman from Delhi, raising serious questions about document verification.

Following a probe led by Patna District Magistrate Tyagarajan SM, strict action was taken against the errant officers. One revenue officer was suspended, and an IT assistant was terminated from the service with immediate effect.

An FIR was lodged against all individuals involved, including the applicant.

The DM termed it a deliberate act to malign the government’s image and assured that thorough investigations would continue.

“Such actions were not accidental but intentional. We will ensure strict legal action against anyone found guilty,” said DM Tyagarajan SM, during his visit to the Block-cum-Zone Office in Masaurhi.

Both cases underscore glaring lapses in e-governance platforms and certificate issuance protocols.

Officials admitted that residence certificates were forwarded without field verification, exposing the system to exploitation.

The state government has since recommended disciplinary action against responsible officials and emphasised the need to tighten digital verification measures.

--IANS

ajk/dan