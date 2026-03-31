Fake court, fake police: Retired Mumbai officer digitally arrested for 25 days, duped of Rs 1.57 crore

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a 69-year-old retired senior officer from the DN Nagar area of Andheri in Mumbai was subjected to 'digital arrest' for 25 days and defrauded of Rs 1.57 crore by cybercriminals posing as police and court officials. The accused even staged a mock court hearing via video call, invoking the name of a former Supreme Court judge to intimidate the victim.

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According to Mumbai Police, acting swiftly on the victim’s complaint, the Cyber Cell arrested an auto-rickshaw driver identified as Ashok Pal, who played a crucial role in the racket. He allegedly allowed fraudsters to use his bank account to route the defrauded money in exchange for a commission.

Police said the incident began on December 6, 2025, when the victim received a phone call from a man identifying himself as Sanjay Kumar Gupta, claiming to be an official from the Department of Telecommunications. The caller alleged that objectionable MMS messages were being sent from the victim’s mobile number and that a case had been registered against him at the Bandra Crime Branch.

The call was subsequently transferred to another individual posing as a police officer, identified as Pradeep Sawant, who instructed the victim to report to a police office in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The fraudsters further escalated the situation by accusing the victim of involvement in a money laundering case, falsely linking him to businessman Naresh Goyal. They also referred to an alleged investigation by another officer named Vijay Khanna to deepen the sense of urgency and fear.

To make their claims appear legitimate, the accused orchestrated a fake courtroom setup over a video call, presenting it as proceedings overseen by former Chief Justice of India B.S. Gavai. The victim was threatened with legal action and immediate arrest if he failed to cooperate.

Under immense psychological pressure, the fraudsters instructed the victim to transfer all his funds, including fixed deposits, mutual funds, and savings, into designated bank accounts for “verification” during the investigation. Fearing arrest, the victim complied and transferred Rs 1.57 crore in multiple transactions between December 8, 2025, and January 3, 2026.

The fraud came to light when the calls from the accused suddenly stopped after the transfers were completed, raising suspicion. After consulting family members and acquaintances, the victim approached the Cyber Cell and lodged a formal complaint.

During the investigation, police traced the money trail and found that a significant portion of the funds had been routed through the bank account of Ashok Pal. Upon interrogation, he admitted to allowing cybercriminals to use his account in exchange for a commission.

Police have arrested Pal, while efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining members of the fraud network.

Authorities have issued a public advisory, urging citizens to remain vigilant against such scams. They emphasised that no legitimate government agency or law enforcement body ever demands money transfers over phone or video calls. Officials clarified that terms like “digital arrest” or “online court proceedings” in such contexts are entirely fraudulent.

Citizens are advised not to panic if they receive suspicious calls and to verify claims through official channels. In case of any suspected cyber fraud, people should immediately report the incident to the national cybercrime helpline at 1930.

--IANS

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