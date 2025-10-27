Fake controversies being created to divert attention, says Kerala BJP chief

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 27 (IANS) BJP's Kerala chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said that controversies were being deliberately created to cover up the alleged fraud linked to the proposed visit of football legend Lionel Messi, the Argentina football team, and the Sabarimala gold scam.

Chandrasekhar said that certain individuals with criminal backgrounds have now entered the media sector and are attempting to manipulate public opinion.

“Some criminals have entered the media field, and such forces will be dealt with sternly,” he said.

Rejecting all allegations raised against him, the BJP leader asserted that there was “not a shred of truth” in the accusations.

“None of what is being said about me is factual. BPL, the company referred to in these allegations, has already issued a clear statement clarifying the matter,” he said.

Chandrasekhar maintained that he had been the target of baseless campaigns for some time and that those spreading falsehoods would be held accountable.

“I have been facing such accusations for a while now. Those who spread lies will not escape legal consequences. If anyone believes they can target me through false propaganda, they are mistaken,” he said.

Linking the controversy to what he termed a “larger pattern of deceit”, Chandrasekhar pointed to previous allegations involving the Sabarimala and Exalogic issues.

“We have witnessed the Sabarimala scam, the Exalogic controversy, and now this so-called Messi fraud,” he said.

The former Union Minister emphasised that Kerala needs a “political and media cleansing” to restore public trust.

“Our goal is to ensure political purification in Kerala. And if, in that process, we also have to cleanse the corrupt elements in the media, we are ready for that too. Political and media cleansing is essential,” he said.

The remarks come amid a growing political storm over the alleged scam surrounding the Argentina team’s proposed visit to Kerala.

