FairPoint: No broken glass, only broken narratives - the hidden front in Op Sindoor

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's highlighting of the foreign media's bias against India's interests points to a larger issue: modern warfare is no longer confined to missiles and drones; it is now also about the information battle.

India did a marvellous job through Operation Sindoor, which, in recent memory, few operations have demonstrated such precision, with targeted strikes on Pakistani military assets and no harm to civilians or civilian infrastructure. This operation exemplified a new-age war strategy where building the right narrative is as vital as hitting the right target.

In the era of social media and a 24/7 news cycle, the potential to influence perceptions and provoke reactions is immense. It is this buildup narrative that either helps those in power or creates a wave for the opposition. The whole scenario may appear to be frightening, but that is the truth about modern wars. This reality may seem daunting, but it is the new normal in modern warfare -- a combination of military precision and information dominance.

Operation Sindoor is a case study in this hybrid war model. It was not just about missiles, satellites, and drones, but also about aggressive information dissemination. India did excellently in basic warfare -- hitting the enemy bullseye, as conveyed by NSA Doval. Attacking with precision on pinpointed targets across the length and breadth of Pakistan was a big achievement that any country can be envious of. While Indian forces did excellently, the war in the media went to a new, unprecedented level. In fact, the media battlefield became chaotic.

Misinformation, doctored videos, and propaganda flooded digital platforms. Pakistan and its supporting nations went all out to discredit India's success through this media war -- something NSA Doval emphasised during his speech at the 62nd Convocation of IIT Madras on July 11.

He remarked how foreign media reported "Pakistan did this and that," while photographic evidence clearly showed only Pakistani infrastructure being damaged. "You tell me one photograph or image that shows any damage to any Indian asset -- even a broken glass pane," Doval challenged. The only visible damage was to 13 Pakistani air bases in locations like Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, and Chaklala.

Unfortunately, India's internal political discourse also fed into this narrative. Statements from opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and others, questioning the operation's success, were amplified by Pakistani media.

These comments gave credence to Pakistan's narrative and detracted from India's messaging. While such critiques may be seen as a political strategy, their timing was counterproductive, especially when proof of success had emerged.

Western media have historically shown a lack of sensitivity to India's security concerns, often downplaying Pakistan's role in sponsoring terrorism. Whether during the 1965 or 1999 wars, the 2016 surgical strikes, 2019 Balakot airstrikes, or now Operation Sindoor, this pattern of biased reporting persists.

A notable exception was the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, which recently called out The New York Times for its coverage of the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, criticising the use of terms like "militants" and "gunmen" instead of "terrorists." This marked an unprecedented move by the US administration to highlight media bias.

Yet overall, many prominent Western media and social platforms have failed to offer balanced or contextual reporting on Pakistan-sponsored terror and India's legitimate right to self-defence. This skewed narrative not only distorts international perception but also undermines global action against terrorism.

It is in this context that NSA Doval's critique of biased reporting becomes vital. By calling out double standards, he emphasised India's need not only to defend its borders, but also its global narrative.

While Operation Sindoor reaffirmed India's technological and military capabilities, it also underscored the need for a robust, strategic counter-narrative mechanism -- one that combats misinformation, enhances transparency, and elevates India's voice in global discourse on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and regional security.

(Deepika Bhan can be contacted at deepika.b@ians.in)

--IANS

dpb/sd/