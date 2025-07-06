FairPoint: After Pahalgam attack, Amarnath Yatra emerges as a march of faith and resistance

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) As thousands of pilgrims undertake the arduous journey to the sacred ice Shivalinga nestled 3,880 metres high in the majestic Himalayan cave, each step forward is more than a spiritual act -- it is a tribute. A tribute to the 26 innocent lives lost in the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and a strong message of solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces safeguarding the sacred path.

The emotion is overwhelming as pilgrims express heartfelt gratitude to the Army and security forces who work tirelessly to ensure their safety. This is no small task. Backed by their Pakistani sponsors, terrorist groups continue to make desperate attempts to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir. Yet, India’s security forces have been relentless, foiling every such plan with precision. India’s response has been unambiguous.

The destruction of nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) sent a clear message -- restraint is no longer India's stance; Pakistan will be hit where it hurts.

However, the Pakistani military establishment, which wields power unchecked and treats its Prime Ministers and Presidents as mere puppets, continues to pursue its delusional policy of proxy war.

The Pakistan Army and its intelligence wing, the ISI, driven by psychotic perceptions, refuse to accept peace in Kashmir. Instead, they persist with violence and chaos.

Even as Operation Sindoor is underway, Pakistan-trained terrorists are once again trying to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. Since the April 22 attack, there have been at least seven major encounters between terrorists and the security forces.

On April 25, a gunfight broke out in the Bandipora district. Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Altaf Lalli was neutralised, while two policemen were injured.

On May 13, three terrorists, including top LeT commander Shahid Kuttay, were killed in the forests of Shopian. On June 27, a Pakistan-trained terrorist linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad was eliminated in Basantgarh, Udhampur. And just a day before the Amarnath Yatra began, on July 2, another encounter erupted in Chatroo, Kishtwar. These operations reflect the scale of Pakistan's ongoing misadventures, the sources and guidance come from the Pakistan Army-led deep establishment.

In a disturbing speech delivered on April 17, Pakistan Army Chief-turned-Field Marshal Asim Munir openly spewed hatred, calling on his people to educate their children about the "stark differences between Hindus and Muslims". Five days later, Pakistan-sponsored terrorists carried out a brutal attack on tourists, killing 25 after checking their Hindu identity. A local Muslim pony-wala was the 26th victim.

Investigations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) confirmed that all three attackers were Pakistani nationals from the UN-proscribed LeT, aided by local accomplices.

The J&K Police have since released sketches of the terrorists and arrested two locals who provided shelter. This heinous act was not just an attack on civilians -- it was an attempt by Pakistan to provoke communal tensions across India and choke Kashmir’s growing prosperity. But the plan failed. Since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Kashmir has seen an economic revival. Over two crore tourists have visited the union territory last year. Business is booming, infrastructure is improving, and for the first time in decades, people are voting freely in both parliamentary and Assembly elections. Pakistan’s narrative stands shattered.

In stark contrast, Pakistan itself is teetering on the brink of economic collapse. Its people are rising in protest across PoK, and unrest simmers in nearly every corner of the country.

The April 22 Pahalgam attack was the manifestation of a defeated, psychotic power centre in Pakistan that only knows how to create disturbance and destruction in others' lives.

Pakistan is a typical case of a failed psyche that seeks destruction because it cannot snatch. Pakistan's sinister designs are being by and large thwarted by the Kashmiris themselves now. The people have responded with clarity -- they reject Pakistan's toxic interference and yearn for peace. They have welcomed Amarnath Yatra devotees wholeheartedly.

As devotees navigate the treacherous path to the sacred abode of Lord Shiva, their chants echo across the mountains -- not just in prayer, but in defiance.

Young pilgrims donning Operation Sindoor T-shirts raise slogans in support of the Indian Armed Forces. Their determination, faith, and patriotism embody the spirit of a nation that refuses to be cowed.

Most notably, the majority of this year's pilgrims have chosen the Pahalgam route -- not just for its tradition, but as a deliberate act of resilience and unity.

In the first three days alone, nearly 20,504 pilgrims took this very path. This Yatra is not just a journey of faith -- it is a national statement. A declaration that India will stand united against Pakistan's illegal designs, its obsession with terror, and its constant attempts to sabotage Kashmir's peace.

(Deepika Bhan can be contacted at deepika.b@ians.in)

--IANS

dpb/svn