Fadnavis, Gadkari, Piyush Goyal top star campaigners’ list for Maha local body polls

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released a list of 40 star campaigners for the local and civic body elections in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and state unit chief Ravindra Chavan topped the list.

The list was released a day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired the party’s core committee meeting on Tuesday and reviewed preparations for the local and civic body elections, being viewed as the mini Assembly polls.

Apart from CM Fadnavis, the other star campaigners include state unit chief Ravindra Chavan, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, former state party chief and revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, national general secretary Vinod Tawde, national joint organising secretary Shiv Prakash, former Union minister Narayan Rane, former chief minister Ashok Chavan, ministers Chandrakant Patil, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Ashish Shelar, Pankaja Munde, Girish Mahajan, Ganesh Naik, Jaykumar Rawal, Shivendra Raje Bhosale, Nitesh Rane, Jaykumar Gore, Atul Save, Ashok Uike,

Union Ministers of State (MoS) Muralidhar Mohol and Raksha Khadse, minister of state Meghna Bordikar, former Union Ministers of State Raosaheb Danve and Bhagwat Karad, former ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar and Sanjay Kute, party MP Dhananjay Mahadik, former MPs Amar Sable and Ashok Nete, Mumbai unit chief Ameet Satam, party legislators Praveen Darekar, Prasad Lad, Randheer Sawarkar, Mangesh Chavan and Gopichand Padalkar, state BJP women’s wing chief Chitra Wagh, party functionaries Madhavi Naik and Idris Multani, are also in the list.

BJP chose to release the list of star campaigners after Revenue Minister and former state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule was selected as the Maharashtra election in-charge for local and civic bodies.

Minister Bawankule said, "We will win all the elections in Maharashtra with a two-thirds majority by getting 51 per cent of the votes through the Mahayuti. I am confident that the BJP-Mahayuti will win with a huge majority in all the municipal corporations, all the Zilla Parishads and municipalities, and Nagar Panchayats in the state."

The Minister said that efforts will be made to maintain coordination in the grand alliance.

“For this coordination, there will be a committee of three ministers in each district. In this, three ministers, one from the BJP, one from Shiv Sena and one from NCP, will work as coordinators. BJP will ensure that there is no disagreement or division anywhere among the allies in the grand alliance,” he added.

--IANS

sj/uk