'Exercise Yudh Abhyas': Indian, US army concludes 20th edition of bilateral exercise

Bikaner (Rajasthan): The closing ceremony of the joint military exercise "Yudh Abhyas-24" between the Indian Army and the US Army was held at the Mahajan Field Firing Range, marking the successful conclusion of the 20th edition of this bilateral exercise series.

Exercise Yudh Abhyas-24 focused on counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban and semi-desert terrain under the United Nations mandate. The exercise emphasized physical fitness, tactical drills, and the exchange of best practices, techniques, and procedures between the two armies, which was clearly demonstrated during the closing ceremony.

Indian and US troops carried out counter-terrorism drills during the exercise Yudh Abhyas in Mahajan firing ranges in Rajasthan, in which choppers like the Apache attack helicopters and ALH Dhruv variants also participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Major Akanksha Rajput said, "I was part of FTX as part of the Corps of Engineers team in exercise Yudh Abhyas 2024. Our primary focus was on the counter-ID technique and obstacles breaching in support of infantry in counter-terrorism operations. Through the exercise, we have participated in various drills that have been vital in improving the strength of the core of engineers in providing combat support to the infantry unit...This exercise has been very helpful for our team because through this exercise we could exchange the best practices, techniques, and procedures with the US counterparts."

Civil Affairs officer in the US Army, Captain Saima Durrani said that the main aim is to strengthen US-India friendship.

"We are trying to build a great relationship with India and we are very happy to be here. We are excited to work alongside the Indian army...My grandfather and great-grandfather have served in the Indian army...I was born in the US but I always dreamt of coming back to India to see where my family comes from," Durrani said.

India and the United States began their 20th edition of joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas at Foreign Training Node in Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan on September 9.

The 14-day exercise saw the participation of around 600 troops from a battalion of the RAJPUT Regiment along with personnel from other arms and services, while the US side was represented by the troops of the 1-24 Battalion of the Alaska-based 11th Airborne Division.

