"No government will be formed without BJP": J-K Waqf Board Chaiperson on assembly polls

Rajouri: Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson and BJP leader Darakhshan Andrabi said on Saturday that the people in the region don't care about the Congress, National Conference, and the PDP, adding that no government will be formed without the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Andrabi said, "The Pahadis have given a place to Amit Shah and PM Modi in their hearts and what our government has done for the people here, no government has done that in the last 75 years. If anyone thought about these people in the last 5-6 years, it is us. People come to listen to Amit Shah with enthusiasm because whatever our Prime Minister says is for the welfare of the people."

Speaking on the assembly polls, the J-K Waqf Board Chairperson said that the result of the BJP will be wonderful.

"Wherever our candidates are, they will succeed because we have the support of the people. Today people are voting for development and they are seeing that the political parties in Jammu Kashmir like PDP, NC, and Congress have caused bloodshed here. No one cares about them now," she said.

"No government will be formed without BJP," she added.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir is about ending the rule of the Gandhi, Abdullah, and Mufti families, as after independence, they had crushed democracy under their feet.

"This election is about ending the rule of three families. For 75 years, the Abdullah, Gandhi, Nehru, and Mufti families have ruled. Until now, they had crushed democracy under their feet. After Modi ji came, he held Gram Panchayat and Tehsil Panchayat elections, and today 30,000 youth in Jammu and Kashmir are on the path of democracy. In the coming days, these youths will emerge as MLAs, MPs, and even CMs," he said.

Amit Shah also emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought democracy to the villages in the Union Territory.

Notably, a voter turnout of 61.13 percent was registered in the first phase polling in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, which were held on 24 constituencies in seven districts.

Kishtwar district recorded the highest turnout at 80.14 per cent followed by Ramban at 70.55 per cent, Doda at 71.34 per cent, Kulgam at 62.60 per cent, Anantnag at 57.84 per cent and Shopian at 55.96 per cent. Pulwama district recorded the lowest at 46.65 per cent.

Polling for the second and third phases of the Assembly elections will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively. The counting of the votes is scheduled to be held on October 8.

—ANI