Excise policy case: Delhi BJP chief welcomes HC nod to take up Arvind Kejriwal discharge issue

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on Monday, welcomed the Delhi High Court's decision to admit for hearing the petition filed against the discharge of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and other accused by a lower CBI court in the excise policy scam.

Read More

The Delhi BJP President said that the life of lies and deception is very short.

"Judicial processes may take a little longer, but ultimately truth prevails. Whether the Arvind Kejriwal government was involved in the liquor scam in Delhi will now soon be determined in the Delhi High Court after proper arguments," he added.

The Delhi BJP had earlier said and reiterates that it has full respect for the lower CBI court.

However, the manner in which the High Court has stayed the remarks made by the CBI court against CBI officials itself raises a question mark over the lower court's judgment.

Sachdeva said that senior lawyers have pointed out several shortcomings in the lower court's decision.

Among the examples being discussed are the Delhi government's alleged disregard of the report of the Ranjan Gogoi Committee, attempts by an accused Zakir Khan to influence public opinion through fake emails, and the alleged recovery of a Rs 10 note -- claimed to have been used for hawala payments during the 2022 Goa Assembly elections -- from the phones of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

Sachdeva also said that by allowing the judicial proceedings being pursued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to continue, the Delhi High Court has strengthened the judicial process.

The Delhi BJP President added that Arvind Kejriwal's acquittal by a lower court is not a very unusual development.

In the past, several scam-accused leaders such as Lalu Prasad Yadav, A. Raja, and Kanimozhi were also discharged by lower courts and they celebrated briefly, but many were later given major punishments.

--IANS

rch/khz