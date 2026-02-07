Ex-RG Kar official Akhtar Ali to surrender before CBI court on Monday

Kolkata, Feb 7 (IANS) A day after a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued an arrest warrant against him, former Deputy Superintendent of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Akhtar Ali appeared in court on Saturday after being brought from a hospital in Howrah. However, as the court had closed at 12.30 p.m., he could not surrender and will now appear again on Monday.

While entering the court, he said, “The money that I am being accused of taking, I borrowed for my grandfather’s treatment. Now I am being framed as part of a conspiracy.”

However, Akhtar did not take his lawyer with him and also did not inform the court in advance before arriving from the hospital. Since the court had closed at 12.30 pm, the former government official returned without surrendering.

“I am still sick. I was in the hospital. I did not have my mobile. So I did not know that the court would be closed today. I came, but bad luck. The court has told me to surrender on Monday. I will act accordingly. If I get into trouble, they will arrest me. If they drag me to the court, then that will happen,” he said.

A special CBI court on Friday issued an arrest warrant against Akhtar Ali, who had been the first whistle-blower in the multi-crore financial irregularities case at the state-run R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, which had also come under scrutiny following the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor within the hospital premises in August 2024.

Ali, the former Deputy Superintendent of R. G. Kar, was the first to raise an alarm over the alleged involvement of former principal Sandip Ghosh in the financial irregularities case.

Based on his petition, a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe into the matter. Later, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also initiated a parallel investigation.

--IANS

sch/pgh