Event organiser gets bail in Mimi Chakraborty harassment case

Kolkata, Feb 7 (IANS) A district court on Saturday granted bail to event organiser Tanay Shastri in connection with the case of harassing Bengali actress and former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty.

However, the judge ordered another four days of judicial custody for Shastri and two of his associates in the case of obstructing the police in discharging their duties while investigating the harassment case. Therefore, he will not be released from judicial custody immediately.

Incidentally, Mimi Chakraborty had attended a social event in Nayagopalganj, in Bongaon of North 24 Parganas district, on January 25. It was there that Tanay Shastri, one of the club officials, was accused of harassing Mimi. She was forced off the stage, and the music was stopped as she had reached the venue late.

Following this incident, the actress filed a complaint against Tanay at the Bongaon police station.

On January 29, the police faced resistance from the accused and two of his associates while trying to investigate the allegations against him. After facing obstruction, the police arrested the three on charges of harassing the police.

They were produced in court on January 30. Although the police requested seven days of custody, the judge ordered four days of judicial custody. After the completion of that custody, they were again produced in court on February 3, and the police again requested seven days of custody. They also requested to add the charges of molestation against him. Although Tanay's lawyers applied for bail, it was rejected. The judge ordered four days of judicial custody and also directed that Mimi Chakraborty's confidential statement be recorded. That statement has already been taken.

After the completion of that period, they were again produced in the court on Saturday.

Although Tanay has now received bail in Mimi Chakraborty's case, he will remain in judicial custody until February 11 in the case of obstructing and harassing the police.

