EU President's visit to India highlights strong partnership: EU Ambassador

New Delhi: Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to India, spoke about the upcoming visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to India, describing it as a significant moment for India-EU relations.

Delphin further said that this visit is intended to highlight the importance the EU attaches to its relationship with India.

He said, "This will be an important week for the EU and India relations. You will have, for the very first time, the President of the European Commission and the whole college, equivalent to a full government of the EU Commission, coming to Delhi for two days of talks. This visit is highly symbolic, and it speaks about the importance the EU attaches to the relationship with India. We both see each other as partners of choice but also as forces for good," he said.

Delphin further said that at this point, the world needs stabilizing forces. During discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ursula von der Leyen, they will explore the potential of these options.

"And in this world, at this moment, we need stabilizing forces. So, in the conversations and discussions that will take place between the two leaders, Prime Minister Modi and President Ursula von der Leyen, as well as between commissioners and ministers of the Union Cabinet, we'll explore all the potential of these relations, offering opportunities to take our partnership to a new level. This will pave the way for what we expect to be a very rich and rewarding year 2025 that will culminate at the end of 2025, hopefully with an EU-India summit and the adoption of a new strategic agenda for the two," he said.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, accompanied by the European Union College of Commissioners, will pay an official visit to India on 27-28 February 2025, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said. (ANI)