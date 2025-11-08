Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express marks a new milestone in South India's rail connectivity: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Nov 8 (IANS) The Ernakulam–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express was ceremoniously received at the KSR Bengaluru Railway Station on Saturday, marking another major step in India's rollout of the world-class semi-high-speed trains.

The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing earlier in the day, signalling continued national focus on modern rail infrastructure.

The event witnessed the presence of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy, senior BJP MP P.C. Mohan, and senior officials of the South Western Railway, along with railway engineers, staff and public representatives.

The new railway service becomes the 12th Vande Bharat Express serving Karnataka, strengthening high-speed connectivity between major southern cities.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Kumaraswamy called the new railway service a significant achievement in India's mobility transformation.

The Union Minister said, "Every Vande Bharat added to our network represents the confidence and capability of a self-reliant India shaping its future through innovation."

He emphasised the technological progress behind the railway project, adding, "This train embodies the spirit of 'Make in India' -- designed, built, and perfected by our own engineers and industry. It shows how India is moving confidently toward a faster and more technologically advanced future."

Highlighting the route's importance for inter-state connectivity, the Union Minister noted, "The Ernakulam–Bengaluru corridor connects two vibrant centres of commerce, education and culture. This service will significantly enhance convenience for thousands of travellers who depend on faster and reliable rail links."

He also underlined the broader impact of such infrastructure: "Transport infrastructure is not just about speed, it is about connecting people, opportunities and aspirations across states."

Senior officials of the South Western Railway echoed these views, stressing that the Vande Bharat project stands as a major achievement in design, engineering excellence and passenger-focused modernisation.

The introduction of this railway service is expected to strengthen economic engagement between Karnataka and Kerala, ease travel for professionals and students, and give a fresh boost to tourism and trade between the two states.

The ceremony concluded with appreciation for the Indian Railways workforce, which played a central role in enabling the successful inauguration and operation of the new Vande Bharat Express.

