EPS slams DMK govt after Delhi Police arrest eight for planning terror attack in TN's Tiruppur

Chennai, Feb 22 (IANS) AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday strongly criticised the DMK government in Tamil Nadu following reports that eight persons, allegedly involved in planning a terror attack in Tiruppur, were arrested by the Delhi Police.

In a statement posted on his official X account, Palaniswami referred to media reports claiming that the Delhi Police had apprehended eight suspects who were allegedly plotting a terrorist strike in Tiruppur.

He accused the State government of failing to maintain law and order and said the incident reflected a serious security lapse under the DMK regime led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

"The Stalin-model DMK government has reduced Tamil Nadu to a state where law and order has deteriorated sharply. Beyond rising incidents of murder and robbery, the situation has now escalated to alleged terrorist plots," Palaniswami said.

Recalling the 2022 Coimbatore car blast, he alleged that the DMK government had initially downplayed the incident as a "cylinder explosion" instead of acknowledging the possibility of a terror angle.

He claimed that such an approach demonstrated a lack of seriousness in dealing with extremist threats in the State.

Palaniswami further questioned what steps the Tamil Nadu government and its Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had taken to prevent such activities.

"When central agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are repeatedly arresting terror suspects in Tamil Nadu, what proactive measures has the State government undertaken? Why did it require the Delhi Police to intervene and make arrests?" he asked.

The AIADMK leader also warned that if what he described as the "stubborn Stalin-model DMK" continued in power, there was growing apprehension among the public that incidents similar to the 1998 Coimbatore serial blasts could recur.

He asserted that restoring peace and ensuring public safety in Tamil Nadu required a change in governance.

"If law and order is to be safeguarded and people are to feel secure, this DMK government must be brought to an end," Palaniswami said.

The DMK government has not yet issued an official response to the allegations at the time of publication.

--IANS

aal/svn