EOU conducts raids at properties of two senior officers facing corruption charges

Patna, March 31 (IANS) In a major anti-corruption crackdown in Bihar, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) conducted simultaneous raids on multiple premises linked to two senior government officials across several districts on Tuesday.

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The EOU carried out search operations at a total of 12 locations — six each connected to DSP (Kishanganj) Gautam Kumar and DRDA Director (Saharsa) Vaibhav Kumar.

The raids were conducted across Patna, Purnea, Kishanganj, Saharsa, and Muzaffarpur.

The raid was launched after credible evidence surfaced indicating possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

Following verification, separate cases were registered against both officials.

In EOU Police Station Case No. 03/26 (dated March 29, 2026), registered under provisions of the BNS 2023 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, prima facie evidence suggests that Gautam Kumar accumulated assets worth approximately Rs 1.94 crore.

This amount is estimated to be about 60.27 per cent higher than his known sources of income.

Based on this, EOU teams initiated raids at six locations linked to him in Patna, Purnea, and Kishanganj.

In EOU Police Station Case No. 04/26 (dated March 29, 2026), Vaibhav Kumar is accused of possessing disproportionate assets worth approximately Rs 2.41 crore.

The investigation revealed that this amount is around 78.03 per cent more than his known income, prompting raids at six locations in Saharsa and Muzaffarpur.

Both cases have been registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), along with provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Search warrants were obtained from the Special Vigilance Court in Patna, following which teams led by senior police officials — including Additional SPs, SSPs, and DSPs — launched coordinated operations.

Officials stated that the raids are still ongoing, and detailed findings will be shared after the completion of search operations.

This raid by the EOU is being seen as a strong signal of tightening vigilance against corruption within the administrative system in Bihar.

--IANS

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