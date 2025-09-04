'Ensuring lower prices this festive season': Pralhad Joshi launches onion sale at Rs 24 per kg

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Sep 4 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi has stated on that the BJP-led government at the Centre has ensured availability of onion every year at lower prices during festive seasons and launched sales of onions at Rs 24 per kg.

Speaking to IANS in Delhi, Union Minister Joshi said: "We have launched the first consignment of 25 tonnes of onions, which will be sold at Rs 24 per kilograms. These onions will be available at Rs 24 per kg in major cities."

Joshi further said: "Today, we have dispatched a truckload of onions. Every year, we ensure that onions are made available to people at lower prices. At present, onion prices in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru are above Rs 30 per kilogram. Considering the festive season, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) have started sales through their outlets."

"This decision has been taken keeping in mind the monsoon and the upcoming season. Along with onions, we have also dispatched tomatoes through NAFED and NCCF to provide them to consumers at lower prices. Tomatoes will be sold at Rs 30 per kilogram," he stated.

"We purchase these from the market and supply them at a balanced rate. Currently, we have a stock of 3 lakh tonnes of onions, of which 72 per cent has to be released," he stated.

The retail sale has been launched at Rs 24 per kilogram in Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad through outlets and mobile vans of NCCF, NAFED and Kendriya Bhandar. The government is monitoring daily prices of 38 commodities, including onion, reported from 574 centres across the country. The every day price data and comparative trends constitute key inputs for decisions on the quantum and release of onion from the stock, Joshi stated.

