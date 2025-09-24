En masse surrender of 71 Maoists marks major milestone in Chhattisgarh's anti-LWE drive

Raipur, Sep 24 (IANS) In a landmark development in Chhattisgarh’s fight against Left Wing Extremism, seventy-one Maoists surrendered en masse in Dantewada district on Wednesday, marking one of the most significant breakthroughs in recent years.

The surrender, carried out under the state’s flagship Lon Varratu campaign, is being hailed as a major success in the ongoing anti-Maoist operations.

Speaking to IANS, Gaurav Rai superintendent of police, Dantewada said: “Of the 71 surrendered Maoists, 30 were carrying bounties ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 8 lakh, amounting to a total of Rs 6.4 million.”

All individuals laid down arms before the Dantewada Superintendent of Police and senior officers, signalling a decisive shift in the region’s security.

“We had launched intensified operations by security forces, which have led to the neutralisation of several senior Maoist leaders in recent encounters. With no formal compromise initiative from the government, many of them are in fact disillusioned with the movement and are choosing to abandon violence in favour of reintegration,” the police officer further said.

The BJP-led Vishnu Deo Sai government, which assumed office after the Congress-led Bhupesh Baghel administration, has prioritised the eradication of LWE.

Since Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement, security forces have ramped up operations, resulting in 466 Maoists being neutralised and over 1,700 surrendering.

Chief Minister Sai, in a statement posted on his official X handle, attributed the success to the state’s newly launched Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy 2025 and the Niyed Nella Naar scheme.

“People misled by the false slogans of Maoist violence are now choosing the path of development and peace,” he said.

“Influenced by the Poona Margem campaign in Bastar and Lon Varratu in Dantewada, 71 Maoists have surrendered.”

Each surrendered individual has been provided an incentive of Rs 50,000 to help begin a new life, along with access to benefits under the LWE eradication policy.

The Chief Minister emphasised that over 1,770 Maoists have joined the mainstream since December 2023, reflecting growing public trust in the government’s welfare schemes.

With a target to eliminate LWE from Chhattisgarh by March 31, 2026, the government remains committed to restoring peace and ensuring dignified rehabilitation for former insurgents -- a vision increasingly taking root in the heart of Bastar.

