Electoral rolls for Assam published, 2.43 lakh people excluded

Guwahati, Feb 10 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on February 10 published the final electoral roll for the Special Revision 2026 across all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam, placing the total number of registered voters at 2,49,58,139.

According to official data, the final roll reflects a net reduction of 2,43,485 voters compared to the draft roll, which had recorded 2,52,01,624 electors. The revised list includes 1,24,82,213 male voters, 1,24,75,583 female voters and 343 voters registered under the third-gender category, indicating a near parity between male and female electors in the state.

Officials from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, said the integrated draft electoral roll for the Special Revision was published on December 27, 2025, following a comprehensive statewide house-to-house verification exercise. The verification drive was carried out between November 22, 2025, and December 20, 2025, covering urban and rural areas across the state.

The Commission opened the window for filing claims and objections soon after the publication of the draft roll, with the process continuing until January 22, 2026. During this period, electors were allowed to seek corrections, inclusion of eligible voters, deletion of ineligible or deceased persons, and rectification of other discrepancies. After disposal of all claims and objections, the rolls were finalised and published on February 10.

The ECI said the Special Revision exercise was aimed at improving the overall accuracy and integrity of the electoral roll by removing duplicate, shifted or otherwise ineligible entries, while ensuring that all eligible citizens were enrolled ahead of upcoming electoral exercises.

It reiterated that accurate electoral rolls are a cornerstone of free, fair and credible elections.

Meanwhile, the Commission has revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision in West Bengal, extending the date for final publication of voter lists to February 14, 2026.

Officials said the extension was granted to facilitate extensive enumeration work and the rationalisation of polling stations. Under the revised West Bengal schedule, Booth Level Officers completed house-to-house verification on December 11, 2025; the draft rolls were published on December 16, 2025, and claims and objections were accepted until January 15, 2026.

Reiterating its appeal, the Commission urged citizens to actively participate in electoral roll revision processes, stressing that public cooperation is essential to maintaining updated and error-free voter lists.

