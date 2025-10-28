Election Commission must clear mist over SIR, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Oct 28 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that since several political parties have raised objections over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being undertaken by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the poll body must come forward and clarify the issue to maintain transparency and public trust.

Interacting with the media here, the Chief Minister said that the actions of the ECI, particularly the SIR exercise, should not give the impression of “vote theft” or any attempt to muzzle the voice of democracy. He urged the Commission to respond to the concerns being voiced by various Opposition parties instead of remaining a “mute spectator".

CM Mann said that the Election Commission is duty-bound to address all objections raised by political parties to ensure that public faith in democratic institutions remains strong.

Replying to a query, the Chief Minister alleged that as part of a planned conspiracy, Punjab was being wrongly blamed for pollution in the national capital under the pretext of stubble burning, whereas the reality was entirely different.

He said around 90 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy were yet to arrive in the grain markets, which clearly indicated that large-scale stubble burning had not yet taken place in the state. “Those blaming Punjab for Delhi’s pollution forget that Haryana lies between our state and the national capital, yet no one points fingers at it,” Mann remarked.

The Chief Minister categorically questioned why Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remains poor even when paddy straw burning has not occurred in Punjab. He said that Punjab’s food growers were being unfairly defamed while no viable alternative to stubble management had been provided by the Centre.

Mann added that the Prime Minister “can ensure ceasefire at the international level but seems least bothered about this major issue involving several states.” He said that despite Punjab’s contribution of 170 LMT of paddy to the national pool this year -- even after facing flood devastation -- the Centre had never acknowledged or appreciated the state’s efforts.

The Chief Minister also accused the Union government of adopting a step-motherly attitude towards Punjab, especially during this hour of crisis. He pointed out that the state was yet to receive the Rs 1,600 crore flood relief package announced by the Prime Minister. “To make matters worse, the Centre is trying to adjust these funds from allocations made under other ongoing schemes,” Mann claimed.

He urged the Union government to stop its discriminatory treatment towards Punjab, which he described as both the food bowl and the sword arm of the nation.

In response to another question, CM Mann said that despite several attempts, he had not been able to meet the Prime Minister, who appeared to be occupied with election campaigns in Bihar.

“I wanted to personally raise the issue of floods before the Prime Minister and also invite him to the events commemorating the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur. However, since he is busy in Bihar, we are even ready to visit the poll-bound state to meet him there and highlight Punjab’s concerns,” the Chief Minister said.

