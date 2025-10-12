Eight Maoists arrested with explosives, propaganda material in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Oct 12 (IANS) Security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district arrested eight active Maoists during a joint operation conducted on Sunday.

The operation was carried out by personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Basaguda Police Station, and the 168th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The arrests took place near Polampalli, along the route from Putkel to Polampalli, under the jurisdiction of Basaguda Police Station.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the joint team intercepted the group and recovered a cache of explosives and Maoist propaganda material. Among the seized items were tiffin bombs, detonators, safety fuses, Cordtex wire, batteries, electrical wire, earth-digging tools, and banners bearing anti-government slogans.

Of the eight arrested, three were carrying monetary rewards for their capture. Kosa Sodi had a bounty of Rs 2 lakh while Jai Singh Madvi and Madkam Anda, both members of the Kamalapur RPC (Revolutionary People’s Committee) CNM (Chetna Natya Manch), carried rewards of Rs 50,000 each.

The other five individuals — Sodi Hidma, Muchaki Budhra alias Bhadra, Madvi Raju, Madvi Hidma, and Deva Madvi — were affiliated with various militia and economic branches of the banned Maoist organisation. All eight individuals hail from Kamalapur Jonnaguda Para and Gottum Para villages in Bijapur district.

Following their arrest, legal proceedings were initiated at Basaguda Police Station, and the accused were subsequently presented before the Court under judicial remand.

This operation marks a significant success in the going on counter-insurgency efforts in the Bastar region, which has long been a hotbed of Maoist activity.

The Maoist insurgency, also known as the Maoists movement, has been active in central and eastern India for decades, with Chhattisgarh being one of its most affected states.

The movement, which claims to fight for tribal rights and land redistribution, has often resorted to violence, targeting security forces and infrastructure.

The DRG and CRPF have been at the forefront of anti-Maoist operations, particularly in the dense forested areas of Bastar.

Arrests like these not only weaken the operational capabilities of Maoist cadres but also help in gathering intelligence to prevent future attacks and dismantle their networks.

