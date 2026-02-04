Eight children fall ill after consuming toxic seeds in Bihar’s Kaimur

Patna, Feb 4 (IANS) Panic gripped Madurna village under the Chainpur police station area of Bihar’s Kaimur district on Wednesday when eight children fell seriously ill after consuming the seeds of a diesel plant while playing.

According to local sources, the children were playing near the eastern pond of the village when they plucked fruits from a diesel plant growing nearby and consumed the seeds. About an hour later, their health suddenly deteriorated, with symptoms including vomiting, dizziness, and nausea, creating panic among family members.

The sick children have been identified as Lado Kumari (5), daughter of Pintu Ram; Twinkle Kumari (8), daughter of Pintu Ram; Ashirwad Kumar (7), son of Somaru Ram; Krish Kumar (8), son of Somaru Ram; Abhishek Kumar (5), son of Dularchan Ram; Aditya Kumar (9), son of Dularchan Ram; Khushi Kumari (12), daughter of Lotan Ram; and Arun Kumar (8), son of Praveen Kumar Ram.

The children were initially rushed to Chainpur Hospital, where they were given first aid.

Due to the seriousness of their condition, doctors referred them to Bhabhua Sadar Hospital, where all eight were admitted for further treatment.

Dr Tribhuvan Narayan, a physician at the Sadar Hospital, said that all the children are now out of danger and their condition is stable.

“The children are responding well to treatment and are expected to recover soon,” he said.

Doctors have urged parents to ensure that children stay away from unknown plants, fruits, and seeds, warning that many wild plants found in rural areas can be highly poisonous.

Medical experts noted that diesel plant seeds are particularly toxic for children, and even a small quantity can cause serious health complications.

The incident has highlighted the lack of awareness in rural areas regarding poisonous plants and the urgent need for community-level education to prevent such accidents in the future.

The district administration has informed the officials about the incident and asked them to stay vigilant inside the premises and not allow outsiders, especially children.

