Eid is a celebration of compassion, generosity, and togetherness: Congress

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday extended warm greetings to citizens across the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, describing the festival as a celebration of compassion, generosity, and togetherness.

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Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, took to the social media platform X to convey his wishes. “Eid Mubarak! Wishing you and your loved ones joy, prosperity, and good health,” he wrote. In a video message, he also greeted people, saying, “Namaskar, aap sabhi ko Eid Mubarak, aapko aur aapke parivaron ko bahut sara pyar. Jai Hind!”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also shared his message on X, extending greetings to all citizens.

"Warm greetings to all my fellow citizens on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid is a celebration of compassion, generosity, and togetherness. It reminds us of the strength found in our shared humanity and the beauty of our diverse, pluralistic society. May this blessed occasion bring peace, prosperity, and inspire us all to extend kindness and service to those around us. Eid Mubarak," he said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also conveyed her wishes, describing Eid-ul-Fitr as a festival of love, harmony, and brotherhood.

"Many congratulations to all of you on Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival of love, harmony and brotherhood. May this festival bring lots of joy to all of you. I wish everyone happiness, prosperity, and peace," she said.

Meanwhile, the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, which signifies the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, is being observed by Muslims across the globe including India, with prayers, feasts, and gatherings.

However, celebrations in parts of West Asia remain muted this year due to the ongoing conflict, casting a shadow over the festive spirit. Several countries have announced extended public holidays of up to four days to mark the occasion.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is considered one of the most sacred periods in Islam. It commemorates the revelation of the Holy Book, the Quran, to Prophet Muhammad through the angel Gabriel. During this month, Muslims observe fasting from dawn to dusk, engage in increased prayer, and focus on spiritual reflection and self-discipline.

Eid-ul-Fitr, often referred to as the “festival of breaking the fast,” marks the end of this month-long period of devotion and fasting. The festival falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, following the sighting of the crescent moon. Due to the lunar nature of the calendar and varying weather conditions, the exact date of Eid may differ across regions.

The day begins with a special congregational prayer held shortly after sunrise. Unlike daily prayers, this prayer does not include the traditional call to prayer and features additional recitations praising God. Before attending the prayer, Muslims are required to give charity, ensuring that those in need can also participate in the celebrations.

It is customary to eat something, often dates, before heading for the prayers and to wear new or their finest clothes, reflecting the joyous nature of the occasion.

Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the two major festivals in Islam, the other being Eid al-Adha. The day is marked by both formal and informal celebrations, including community gatherings, visits to relatives, and the exchange of greetings and gifts. Families come together to share festive meals, while children often receive presents and money, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

While Eid is officially observed for one day, festivities in many countries extend for up to three days, often accompanied by public holidays. These days provide an opportunity for people to rest, reconnect with loved ones, and celebrate the successful completion of Ramadan. In several nations, governments have declared multiple days off to allow citizens to fully partake in the festivities.

--IANS

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