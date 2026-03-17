Educational and medical institutions getting uninterrupted LPG supply: MP CM ​

Bhopal, March 17 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday said educational and medical institutions across the state are receiving 100 per cent of their LPG cylinders without interruption, and domestic supply remains unaffected.​

Read More

The government stated that domestic LPG production has increased by 36 per cent, and the Centre has issued directives regarding special concessions for City Gas Distribution.​

During a daily review meeting, representatives from oil companies said online booking has risen from 84 per cent to 90 per cent. ​

Facilities for gas booking through mobile apps, SMS, WhatsApp and IVRS calls have also been introduced.​

The state government has constituted a six‑member committee to coordinate with oil companies regarding the availability of petrol, diesel, CNG, PNG and domestic LPG.​

The government said continuous action is being taken against the hoarding of LPG cylinders. ​

Authorities have conducted raids at 1,341 locations and seized 1,827 cylinders across the state.​

Meanwhile, industrial and commercial establishments have been urged to obtain PNG connections wherever available. ​

“The supply of PNG remains uninterrupted and will continue to do so in the future,” the government said.​

State Nodal Officer for oil companies Ajay Srivastava said Madhya Pradesh has sufficient stock of gas cylinders, with ample supplies at bottling plants and distributors’ warehouses.​

The government also advised commercial users to utilise available stocks judiciously and explore alternative fuel sources. ​

“Users are encouraged to regulate activities that consume large quantities of gas and to develop alternative arrangements where possible,” it added.​

For complaints or suggestions regarding cylinder bookings, the government released the following toll‑free numbers:​

Bharat Gas: 1800‑22‑4344

Indane Gas: 1800‑2333‑555

HP Gas: 1800‑2333‑555​

--IANS

pd/dan