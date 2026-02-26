Education Minister regrets NCERT textbook content on judiciary, says all copies to be pulled out

Jamshedpur, Feb 26 (IANS) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday expressed deep regret over a controversial chapter relating to the judiciary in a Class 8 social science textbook published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), and announced the immediate withdrawal of all printed copies.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Jamshedpur, the Minister said the government had taken the matter very seriously. “We have decided to recall all copies printed so far with immediate effect,” he said.

Pradhan said that the judiciary is a vital pillar of Indian democracy and maintaining its dignity is the government’s foremost responsibility.

“People have unwavering faith in the judiciary. We will not allow the reputation of any constitutional institution to be tarnished,” he stated.

He added that as soon as the issue came to light, directions were issued to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the recall process was initiated without delay. A detailed inquiry has also been ordered to determine the nature and extent of the error.

“If any official or individual is found negligent, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law,” Pradhan said.

He further assured that the pre-publication review and editorial mechanisms would be strengthened to prevent similar lapses in the future. NCERT has also publicly expressed regret over the matter, he said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has taken serious note of the controversy. On Thursday, the apex court objected to references to “corruption in the judiciary” in the Class 8 textbook and issued a show-cause notice to the Secretary of School Education in the Ministry of Education and the Director of NCERT.

The court sought an explanation as to why action should not be initiated against them under the Contempt of Court Act or other applicable laws.

It also imposed a complete ban on the publication, reprinting, and digital circulation of the book containing the contentious material.

In its preliminary observations, a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant remarked that if the content was found to have been published with the intent to malign the image of the judiciary, it could amount to criminal contempt.

