'Education is a right, not privilege': Vasundhara Raje at Jaipur school event

Jaipur, Jan 24 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday underlined the importance of girls’ education, saying education is not a privilege but a right, and urged students to use learning not only for personal growth but also to empower others.

Addressing a gathering here, Raje recalled how access to education has historically helped women challenge social restrictions and build independent lives. She said education should be used as a tool for self-reliance and social change, and reminded students that the responsibility of learning also includes giving back to society.

Raje was speaking at the 82nd Annual Function and Prize Giving Ceremony of Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls’ School, Jaipur, which celebrated its long-standing legacy in girls’ education.

Recalling the institution’s origins, she said that in 1943 Maharani Gayatri Devi founded the school “not as a mere institution, but as a revolution” — “a quiet revolution that challenged mindsets, broke barriers, and opened doors that had long been closed to young women”.

She noted that Maharani Gayatri Devi “championed girl-child education in Rajasthan, proving that grace and independence could coexist”. Raje said “for over eight decades, MGD has stood as a symbol of excellence, values, and confidence,” and added that the institution has given India “women who have broken glass ceilings and rewritten expectations”.

She highlighted that the school counts among its alumnae “a former Speaker of the Lok Sabha, senior members of the Indian bureaucracy and diplomatic services, accomplished leaders in business and civil society, an Olympian and a Commonwealth Games gold medallist”.

Referring to the responsibilities that come with education, Raje told students that “to receive an education at a prestigious institution like MGD is a privilege, one that carries both opportunity and responsibility,” and emphasised the responsibility “to use your education to grow, to empower others, and to give back to society”.

Referring to the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Raje recalled his conviction that “women’s empowerment must be a mandatory state policy — free and compulsory education for all,” a vision she said is reflected in the National Education Policy 2020.

Reiterating the power of education, Raje said, “Education is not a privilege — it’s a right,” and added, “When a girl is educated, she does not just change her own life; she changes the direction of society itself.”

She concluded by urging students to “use your education, voice, and visibility to create spaces for others,” reminding them to always “lift as you rise”.

--IANS

arc/pgh