ED's Mumbai drug bust; shell empire crumbles, Rs 100 crore plus laundered in global web

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) In a high-stakes blow to Mumbai's shadowy underworld, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has dismantled a sophisticated drug syndicate, seizing Rs 42 lakh in unaccounted cash, luxury BMWs, and exposing a labyrinth of shell firms allegedly funneling over Rs 100 crore in narcotics proceeds.

The October 8 raids, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, targeted nine key locations across the city, unearthing a multi-layered operation that blended street-level peddling with international hawala rackets.

At the epicenter of this crackdown are Faisal Javed Shaikh and his wife Alfiya Faisal Shaikh, a notorious duo accused of spearheading the distribution of MDMA - commonly known as ecstasy - sourced directly from the infamous drug lord Salim Dola, the agency said in a statement.

The couple, along with accomplices Ashik Varis Ali and Nasir Khan, allegedly transformed Mumbai's nightlife into a lucrative black market, smuggling and selling the synthetic stimulant to high-society partygoers and underground networks. Faisal, a serial offender, had tasted brief freedom after bail in a prior case but was swiftly rearrested under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act for flouting conditions and resuming his illicit trade, it said.

ED sleuths, acting on intelligence from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), swooped in with surgical precision.

The haul was staggering; stacks of Rs 42 lakh in currency notes hidden in nondescript safes, three pre-owned luxury sedans - including two BMWs - believed to be "gifted" through benami deals, and a digital goldmine of encrypted phones, laptops, and forged ledgers. One bank locker was immediately frozen, alongside a cluster of accounts teeming with suspicious inflows. Property deeds pointing to lavish acquisitions in suburban enclaves further painted a picture of opulent excess funded by misery.

But the real shockwave came from the financial forensics. Investigators peeled back layers of deception to reveal a syndicate of ghost companies - facades with zero employees but billions in phantom trades. These entities orchestrated outward remittances to shadowy overseas accounts, potentially layering drug dollars through trade-based laundering and "hawala corridors" stretching to the Middle East and beyond.

The probe, an extension of the NCB's on-going FIR, traces the syndicate's "forward and backward linkages" - from raw sourcing in clandestine labs to end-user sales in Mumbai's throbbing clubs. Rewards are now on offer for tips leading to Faisal's recapture, as authorities warn of deeper ties to transnational cartels. Critics, however, question if this is mere optics or a genuine dent in India's narco-economy, which claims thousands of lives annually through addiction and violence.

As forensic accountants sift through terabytes of data, the ED vows relentless pursuit. Seized assets face provisional attachment, with prosecutions looming under PMLA's iron fist - up to 10 years in jail and asset forfeiture.

