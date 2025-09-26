ED to chair ARIN-AP in 2026, India to host annual meet

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will assume the presidency of the Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network Asia Pacific (ARIN-AP) in 2026, taking over from Mongolia at the 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Ulaanbaatar from September 23 to 26, the agency said on Friday.

India, which has been part of ARIN-AP since 2016, was elected to its Steering Committee in 2024.

As part of its new role, the ED will also host the network’s 11th AGM next year, bringing together global asset recovery practitioners to strengthen cross-border cooperation.

"For India, this Presidency of ARIN-AP is not symbolic. It is an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the strengthening of international cooperation in asset recovery, the ED said in a press statement

While taking over the presidency of the network, Joint Director of Enforcement (Coordination), HO, remarked in his acceptance speech that “ARINAP is not just a network but a family, a community and a forum where practical challenges are shared, where solutions are crafted collaboratively, and where trust is built across jurisdictions.”

Priority areas were also laid down in the speech, which would be focused upon by India during its Presidency- including strengthening swift, practitioner-to-practitioner contact between member agencies of ARIN-AP, building capacity and peer learning, and enhancing visibility and outreach through newsletters, success stories, etc.

ARIN-AP is an informal platform enabling cooperation in tracing, freezing and recovering proceeds of crime across borders.

It brings together 28 jurisdictions and 10 observers, functioning within the larger Camden Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network (CARIN), which spans over 100 jurisdictions.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has advised central and state agencies to leverage ARIN-AP for identifying assets derived from criminal activities, signalling India’s broader push for coordinated enforcement action.

Officials said the presidency is a chance for India to influence global policy and best practices on asset recovery, while showcasing its expertise in combating money laundering and financial crimes.

The move builds on India’s leadership in other forums such as the FATF, G20 and the GlobE Network.

The ED noted that its presidency aligns with India’s “follow the money” approach, which seeks to deter organised crime by denying criminals the benefits of illicit gains.

It also resonates with India’s 9-Point Agenda against fugitive economic offenders presented at the 2018 G20 Summit and principles adopted during its G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group chairmanship in 2023.

--IANS

sas/uk