ED seizes Rs 10.55 crore assets of Ansal Properties in money laundering case linked to pollution law violations

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 10.55 crore belonging to Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd (APIL) and its promoters in a money laundering case related to violations of environmental laws, the agency said on Wednesday.

The attached assets include six immovable properties – commercial units and spaces located in Gurugram (Haryana), Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Ludhiana (Punjab).

These properties are held by APIL’s directors, shareholders and beneficial owners, namely Sushil Ansal, Pranav Ansal and Son HUF, and Kusum Ansal.

The enforcement action was taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The case stems from prosecution complaints filed by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), citing non-compliance with provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

According to the ED, it "initiated investigation on the basis of Prosecution Complaints filed by Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) for commission of scheduled offences U/s 43 of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and U/s 37 of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, involving noncompliance of environmental norms by APIL in its two Gurugram-based real-estate projects- ‘Sushant Lok-I’ and ‘Esencia’."

The agency further said that the investigation revealed that APIL did not install any Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in its project ‘Sushant Lok Phase-I’, and the effluent generated was passed through the HUDA sewerage line, whereas the STP installed in its other project ‘Esencia’ was of inadequate capacity.

"During inspection of HSPCB officials, the STPs installed were also found abandoned without any operation and maintenance," the agency said in a press statement.

It further revealed that by not treating the domestic effluent/untreated sewage water as per norms, APIL, on one hand, caused damage to public health and the environment while at the same time kept enjoying the fruits of the resultant profit.

"The promoters of the company did not bother to treat the waste or to take any measures as per the HSPCB norms and thus, unduly benefited to the tune of Rs 10.55 crore, which is nothing but the Proceeds of Crime, generated perpetually by said criminal activity," it added.

Further investigation into the role of the accused persons and the company’s financial trail is underway.

--IANS

