ED seizes 6 properties worth Rs 4.18 crore linked to slain gangster Mukhtar Ansari

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached six immovable properties worth Rs 4.18 crore in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh over money laundering cases linked to a company controlled by Atul Rai, former MP and Jitender Sapra, both aides of Mukhtar Ansari, an official said on Tuesday.

The ED, Allahabad Sub-Zonal office, issued the Provisional Attachment Order attaching the six properties owned by Spectrum Infraservices on Tuesday, as part of its money laundering probe against a construction company controlled by the late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, an official said on Tuesday

The immovable properties attached include one residential apartment in New Delhi, three residential plots in Varanasi, and two agricultural lands located in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

The ED initiated its investigation based on the FIR registered at Dakshin Tola Police Station, Mau.

A review of the FIR revealed that Vikas Construction, Ghazipur, had encroached upon government land located in Raini Village, Mau, and illegally constructed a godown on it. Similarly, another godown was built in Ghazipur and leased to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), thereby generating Proceeds of Crime (POC) by making a godown on government land and receiving rent from FCI, said an ED statement.

The total rent received amounted to Rs 15.31 crore. Additional proceeds of Rs 2.25 crore were obtained as a subsidy for godown construction from Nabard, Rs 3.10 crore was illegally appropriated from former partners of Vikas Construction, and Rs 7.05 crore was received by Atif Raza as handling and transportation charges from FCI. These transactions collectively constitute POC totalling Rs 27.72 crore.

The ED investigation revealed that Vikas Construction was operated under the influence of late Mukhtar Ansari, with his close relatives and associates as partners, including Atif Raza (his brother-in-law), who held a 15 per cent stake in the firm.

According to the dossier provided by the police regarding Ansari, a total of 49 criminal cases — pertaining to murder, extortion, and land grabbing — were registered against him in various police stations.

The ED said investigation indicated that POC amounting to approximately Rs 8.49 crore, generated from Vikas Construction, was deposited in the bank accounts of Aaghaz Project and Engineering and Inizio Network Solution — both companies owned and controlled by late Mukhtar Ansari and his relatives/aides.

These funds were routed through business accounts under the pretext of routine expenses to integrate the illicit funds into the formal banking system and disguise their origins. Subsequently, the amount was transferred to bank accounts of Kusumvision Infra Private Limited, Spectrum Infraservices Private Limited, and Kusum Constructions and Telecom Services — companies owned and controlled by Atul Rai, former MP — as part of a business transaction arrangement that has now been established as part of a layering process.

Additionally, POC of Rs 1 crore was transferred to bank accounts of Jitender Sapra and his family members from Vikas Construction, Atif Raza (accused), Aaghaz Project and Engineering Pvt Ltd, and Inizio Network Solution Pvt Ltd.

Subsequently, this money was used for buying the immovable properties, which have now been attached. Total attachment in this case so far stands at Rs 6.40 crore, said the ED statement.

