ED notice to CM Vijayan's son: Former Congress MLA Anil Akkara files complaint

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (IANS) Former Congress MLA Anil Akkara has filed a formal complaint demanding that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) immediately question Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s son, Vivek Kiran Vijayan, in connection with the Life Mission money laundering case.

The complaint, submitted to the Union Finance Ministry and the ED Director, highlights the agency’s prolonged inaction after issuing a summons to Vivek in 2023.

The issue came back into focus on Saturday after reports emerged that Vivek had been served an ED notice in the case two years ago, but no follow-up action was taken.

Akkara, in his complaint, alleged that the delay raises serious doubts about the transparency and integrity of the probe.

The controversy stems from allegations first raised in 2023 by gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh and others, who had directly named the Chief Minister’s son in connection with alleged kickbacks in the Life Mission housing project.

The case had earlier led to the arrest of the then Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, M. Sivasankar, based on statements from co-accused and Unitac MD Santosh Eapen.

While the agency moved swiftly against other accused, there has been no visible progress in pursuing the summons issued to Vivek, who has not appeared before the ED so far.

Adding to the political storm, reports suggest that the fact of Vivek receiving the summons was never discussed within CPI(M)’s official forums -- triggering questions on why the matter was kept under wraps.

The CPI(M) has consistently accused the Union government of using the ED to target Opposition leaders, but has offered no explanation as to why the Chief Minister’s son’s notice was not made public.

Akkara, in his complaint, urged the central agencies to act “without fear or favour” and ensure equal application of the law.

The Opposition has intensified its demand for a time-bound probe, warning that any selective approach in enforcement would undermine public trust in investigative agencies.

Soon after the news surfaced, top Congress leaders expressed shock over the secrecy maintained by Vijayan and demanded an explanation from him. They also termed the episode a “classic example” of an alleged secret understanding between the BJP and the CPI(M), pointing out that the BJP leadership has so far remained silent on the issue.

--IANS

sg/skp