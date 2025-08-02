ED moves to confiscate properties of fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its legal pursuit of UK-based arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, filing a formal application before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court to confiscate his properties in India and abroad.

The move follows Bhandari’s recent designation as a Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO) under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.

During the hearing, ED counsel argued that all assets directly or indirectly linked to Bhandari — whether held through corporate entities or personal ownership — are liable for confiscation.

The agency informed the court that no objections had been raised by any third party regarding the listed properties, thereby clearing the path for legal seizure.

The ED’s plea includes a wide array of assets, reportedly spanning prime real estate in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and overseas holdings in London and Dubai.

Among the properties under scrutiny is the controversial Bryanston Square residence in London, which ED alleges was purchased and renovated using funds linked to Bhandari and, allegedly, on behalf of businessman Robert Vadra — a claim Vadra has consistently denied.

According to ED submissions, once an individual is declared an FEO, two categories of assets become subject to confiscation; those acquired through criminal proceeds and any other property — domestic or foreign — in which the offender has a direct or indirect stake.

The agency emphasised that this legal mechanism is designed to prevent economic offenders from evading prosecution by relocating abroad.

Bhandari, who fled to the UK in 2016 following income tax raids, is accused of concealing foreign income worth Rs 655 crore and evading taxes amounting to Rs 196 crore.

Despite a UK court rejecting India’s extradition request, Indian authorities have continued to press for accountability through financial and judicial channels.

The Rouse Avenue Court has scheduled the next hearing for August 19, while the Delhi High Court is separately set to hear Bhandari’s appeal against the FEO designation on August 8.

The outcome of these proceedings will determine whether the ED can proceed with full-scale confiscation of Bhandari’s assets, marking a critical juncture in India’s crackdown on high-profile economic fugitives.

--IANS

sktr/rad