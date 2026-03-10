ED files money laundering case in Patna court over illegal sand mining

Patna, March 10 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Patna Zonal Office has filed a charge sheet before the Special Court here under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in Patna in connection with a money laundering case linked to illegal sand mining and corruption, ED officials said on Tuesday.

The complaint has been filed against Arun Yadav alias Arun Kumar Singh, Kiran Devi, Rajesh Kumar Ranjan, Dipu Kumar, and Kiran Durga Contractors Private Limited, an official said.

The case relates to the generation and laundering of proceeds of crime through illegal sand mining, corruption and other criminal activities.

The ED launched its investigation based on multiple FIRs registered by the Bihar Police and the State Special Vigilance Unit.

The accused were booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for offences, including cheating, extortion, illegal sand mining, and possession of disproportionate assets.

According to the ED's investigation, Arun Yadav and his family members allegedly accumulated assets worth about Rs 39.31 crore between Assessment Year 2014-15 and 2024-25, while their legitimate income was only around Rs 2.65 crore.

This resulted in disproportionate assets of nearly Rs 36.66 crore, ED officials added.

The ED conducted search operations on February 27, 2024, at multiple premises linked to Arun Yadav and Kiran Durga Contractors Private Limited.

During the raids, officials recovered incriminating documents, financial records and other evidence related to suspicious financial transactions.

Investigators found that proceeds from illegal sand mining and alleged misuse of public office were layered through several channels, including large cash deposits, inflated income declarations from dairy and animal husbandry businesses, and routing funds through the contractor firm.

The money was then allegedly used to purchase immovable properties, including agricultural land, residential flats, and a commercial plot in Patna.

During the investigation, the ED provisionally attached properties worth Rs 21.38 crore, which were later confirmed by the PMLA adjudicating authority.

Following the investigation, the ED filed the charge sheet against Arun Yadav and others for the offence of money laundering under Section 3, punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, 2002.

The charge sheet has now been taken on record by the Special PMLA Court in Patna, and further legal proceedings will continue.

