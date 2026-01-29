ED files chargesheet against Ujjain health officer

Bhopal/Indore, Jan 29 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Indore Sub Zonal Office, has filed a prosecution complaint against Rajesh Kothari before the Special Court for PMLA cases in the city.

The complaint, lodged on November 28, 2025, seeks prosecution under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, which is punishable under Section 4 of the same Act. Notices were issued to the accused persons on December 16, 2025. The investigation was initiated following an FIR dated July 16, 2011, and a subsequent charge-sheet filed on March 12, 2020, by the Special Police Establishment, Lokayukta Police, Ujjain.

The charges were framed under sections 13(1)(e) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Rajesh Kothari, who held various positions including Assistant Health Officer, Health Officer, and Removal Officer in the Municipal Corporation of Indore, is alleged to have acquired disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 2.51 crore in his name and in the names of his family members, a press statement of the agency said.

The ED’s investigation revealed that Kothari amassed a significant volume of movable and immovable assets through corrupt practices. He failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the source of funds used to acquire these properties.

The findings suggest that Kothari and his family members knowingly generated, acquired, possessed, used, and concealed proceeds of crime, attempting to portray them as legitimate assets, it said.

Further scrutiny led to the identification of two immovable properties valued at Rs 1.30 crore, which were allegedly purchased using the proceeds of crime. These properties have been provisionally attached under the provisions of the PMLA.

The filing of the prosecution complaint marks a crucial step in the legal proceedings against Rajesh Kothari, reinforcing the ED’s commitment to tackling corruption and financial crimes.

The agency has stated that further investigation is ongoing, indicating that more revelations may emerge as the case progresses.

