ED files chargesheet against Punjab Patwari in Rs 2.76 crore disproportionate assets case

Mohali, March 25 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Jalandhar Zonal Office, has filed a chargesheet against a Patwari and four others before a Special Court under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA) in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Mohali.

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According to officials, the chargesheet was filed on March 11, 2026, and the court took cognisance of the matter at the pre-cognisance stage, issuing summons to all accused persons on March 24 for their appearance.

The ED initiated its investigation based on an FIR registered by the Vigilance Bureau of Punjab under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case pertains to allegations that Patwari Chamkaur Lal amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during the check period from April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2023.

During the investigation, the agency found that Chamkaur Lal, while serving as a Patwari in Dera Bassi and Kharar tehsils of the Punjab government, accumulated substantial assets far exceeding his legitimate earnings. These assets were allegedly acquired through illicit means and subsequently invested in both movable and immovable properties.

The ED further revealed that the accused attempted to launder the proceeds of crime by routing funds through bank accounts held in his name as well as those of his family members. These funds were shown as loans taken from relatives and acquaintances in an effort to give them a veneer of legitimacy.

Investigators also uncovered that Chamkaur Lal had constructed a palatial house using proceeds generated from the alleged misuse of his official position. Notably, the probe indicated minimal cash withdrawals from bank accounts, which did not align with the lifestyle and daily expenditures of the accused and his family, suggesting the use of undisclosed income sources.

The agency has quantified the disproportionate assets at approximately Rs 2.76 crore, which are directly linked to proceeds of crime arising from scheduled offences. Earlier during the investigation, the ED had issued a provisional attachment order, attaching immovable properties worth the same amount.

The case is now set to proceed further as the accused have been summoned to appear before the Special Court in Mohali.

--IANS

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