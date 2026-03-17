ED files charge sheet against UNA chief, 7 others in PMLA case

Thiruvananthapuram, March 17 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet before the Special CBI Judge at Ernakulam in Kerala against Jasminsha M. of the United Nurses Association (UNA) and seven others in a money laundering case, an official statement said on Tuesday.

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The action was taken by the ED’s Kochi Zonal Office on March 16 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED initiated its probe based on an FIR registered by the Thrissur Crime Branch Police Station under various sections of the IPC against Jasminsha M. (UNA President), his wife Shabna MA, and others, including Shoby Joseph, Bibin N. Paul, Nidhin Mohan, Jithu PD, Sujanapal AK and Sudheep MV.

They have been accused of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery and destruction of evidence.

According to the ED, investigations revealed that between 2017 and 2019, the accused allegedly conspired to misappropriate association funds in violation of UNA bylaws.

"The funds were diverted to personal accounts using forged documents and subsequently utilised for personal purposes, generating proceeds of crime worth nearly Rs 1.44 crore," ED officials said.

Earlier, on March 9, the ED had issued a Provisional Attachment Order, attaching immovable properties and fixed deposits worth around Rs 1.44 crore. These include land parcels in Malappuram, Palakkad, Idukki and Thrissur districts, along with bank fixed deposits held in the names of the accused.

The central agency said the funds were siphoned off through cash withdrawals, inter-account transfers and routing of money into personal bank accounts.

The proceeds of crime were allegedly layered and used for private expenses, including payment of EMIs for vehicles and an apartment.

Investigators also found that fabricated committee meeting records were created to project the transactions as legitimate organisational expenditures.

All accused have been examined under Section 50 of PMLA, and their statements have been recorded.

The ED said it will pursue prosecution and seek final confiscation of the attached assets upon conviction.

The central agency reiterated its commitment to tracing and recovering proceeds of crime, particularly in cases involving misuse of funds from public welfare organisations.

--IANS

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